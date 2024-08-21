CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 0.7% After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $381.00 to $315.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $264.39 and last traded at $265.00. Approximately 1,623,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,402,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.78.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,998,000 after buying an additional 38,007 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.41 and a 200-day moving average of $320.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 502.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.