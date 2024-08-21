CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 2.9%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $270.98 and last traded at $270.13. 1,670,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,402,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 502.89, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

