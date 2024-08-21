Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Donald R. Ratajczak Acquires 10,661 Shares of Stock

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) Director Donald R. Ratajczak acquired 10,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $50,213.31. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 261,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,082.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Crafts by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

