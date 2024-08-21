CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Shares of CVS opened at $58.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

