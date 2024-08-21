Cwm LLC Has $48,000 Position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter worth $828,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 69.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 452,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 184,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at about $454,000. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $469.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.