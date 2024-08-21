CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of CyberArk Software worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.3 %

CYBR opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.80 and its 200-day moving average is $254.95. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $289.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.41 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

