D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Down 4.8%

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 53,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 95,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About D-BOX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.