D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Down 4.8%

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 53,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 95,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
D-BOX Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00.
About D-BOX Technologies
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D-BOX Technologies
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.