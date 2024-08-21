DA Davidson Raises Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $17.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 74.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.11.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 946,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,916. Coty has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

