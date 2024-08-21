Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 2,655 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.27. 22,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.89. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. UBS Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.