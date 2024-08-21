Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 51,039 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 752.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,039 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,141,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

