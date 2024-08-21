Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 5,965 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $79,027,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 214,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $130.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,597. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.08. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

