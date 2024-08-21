Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jamf by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,158,000 after buying an additional 462,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,923,000 after purchasing an additional 129,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 265,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $13,169,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Price Performance

JAMF traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. 21,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,253. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.66 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Etalvina Leite sold 4,153 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $66,697.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,760.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,725 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

