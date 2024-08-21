Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BERY. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,535. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

