Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:BERY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,535. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
