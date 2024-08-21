Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2024

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CWFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,885,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $41,383,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 142,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $298.80. 4,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,795. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.60.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CWGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 and sold 14,215 shares valued at $4,011,165. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

