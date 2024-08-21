Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,885,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $41,383,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after buying an additional 142,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $298.80. 4,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,795. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $190.64 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 and sold 14,215 shares valued at $4,011,165. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

