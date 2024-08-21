Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.31. 55,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,993. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $128.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

