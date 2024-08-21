Dakota Wealth Management Buys 12,002 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 251,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 176.1% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $114.89. The stock had a trading volume of 616,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,077,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $453.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

