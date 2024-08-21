Dakota Wealth Management Buys 5,465 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.1 %

ODFL traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

