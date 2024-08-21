Dakota Wealth Management Buys 6,420 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,353,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,684,000 after buying an additional 538,787 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 213.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 132,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,607. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.