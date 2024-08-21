Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $57.09. 13,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,522. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

