Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.67. 2,481,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,437,396. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Daiwa America raised PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.