Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ADI traded up $7.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.77. 489,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,895. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

