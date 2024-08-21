Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 239,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

