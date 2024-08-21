Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,526 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 275,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,531. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

