Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,463,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,007,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 867.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 423,620 shares during the last quarter.

RSPT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,319. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

