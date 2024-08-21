Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,950. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

