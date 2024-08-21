Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.72% of Postal Realty Trust worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,381.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 176,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $320.94 million, a PE ratio of 141.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $15.15.

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 960.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,867.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 256,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,563 shares of company stock worth $230,496. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

