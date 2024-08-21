Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after acquiring an additional 130,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after acquiring an additional 276,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 234,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,701,000 after acquiring an additional 68,326 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $52.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

