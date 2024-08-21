Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $900,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.43. 61,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,027. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $169.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.68.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

