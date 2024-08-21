Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML traded up $7.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $933.58. The stock had a trading volume of 89,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,415. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $969.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $955.61. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $368.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

