Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Atlassian by 27.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Baird R W lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $78,275.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 130,525 shares in the company, valued at $22,959,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,672 shares of company stock worth $43,021,265. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.64. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

