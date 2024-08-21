Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,410 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 88,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

