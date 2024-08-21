Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.83.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $10.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.50. 185,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.95. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

