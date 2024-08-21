Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after buying an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after buying an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after buying an additional 175,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.96. 50,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average is $119.21. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

