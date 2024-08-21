Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.28. The stock had a trading volume of 17,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,642. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

