Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 858,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,561,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,710,000 after buying an additional 44,067 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,141,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 67,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,918,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after buying an additional 55,169 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.0 %

MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDU. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

