Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 134.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $667.26. 40,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,748. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $186.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $635.80 and a 200 day moving average of $634.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.