Dakota Wealth Management Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.77. 2,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,466. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,675 shares of company stock worth $1,551,735. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

