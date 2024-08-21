Dakota Wealth Management Has $211,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS CALF traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.57. 951,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

