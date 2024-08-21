Dakota Wealth Management Has $214,000 Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,881,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,659,000 after buying an additional 1,474,740 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,218,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,740,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 244.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 928,597 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,049. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $222.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

