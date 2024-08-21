Dakota Wealth Management Has $236,000 Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Q2 were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,850,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,627,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after buying an additional 235,582 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,765,000.

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 43,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Q2 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,997,160. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

