Dakota Wealth Management Has $284,000 Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $5,094,409.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. 2,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $54.88.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.41 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

