Dakota Wealth Management Has $351,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.9% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.1% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 120,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.1 %

GPC stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,595. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.26. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.