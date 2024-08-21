Dakota Wealth Management Has $379,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.71. 63,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.08 and a 1-year high of $214.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

