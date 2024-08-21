Dakota Wealth Management Has $394,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Watsco were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Watsco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Watsco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.02. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.58 and a 12 month high of $520.41. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

