Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $2,683,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,537,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.4 %

AZN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.80. 270,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

