Dakota Wealth Management Invests $1.77 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

PJUN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. 71,187 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $441.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.