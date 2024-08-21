Dakota Wealth Management Invests $388,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 68,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,015. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

