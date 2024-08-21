Dakota Wealth Management Invests $424,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 479,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,508. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

