Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. 339,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,852. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

