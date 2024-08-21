Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,589. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

